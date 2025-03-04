Dems Could Use Disgusting Tactics To Disrupt Trump's Speech: Report

The House of Representatives is about to become a House of Madness Tuesday night as Democrats plan to bring props - including NOISEMAKERS to disrupt President Trump's Congressional address, according to reports.

According to an Axios report, some Congressional Democrats are "plotting to disrupt Trump's speech… by using a variety of tactics, including noisemakers, handclappers, signs, walkouts," and even "eggs."

Oh, please tell me we are about to have a food fight in the sacred halls of America's Capitol building. Imagine if House Speaker Johnson and AOC begin tossing eggs at each other like they were snowballs? The WWE could never!

HOW FAR WILL DEMS GO?

"The part that we all agree on is that this is not business as usual, and we would like to find a way — productively, to express our outrage," one House Democrat reportedly told Axios on Tuesday. The story goes on to say that the Dems are divided as to how the Party plans to protest tonight, floating ideas of bringing signs, walking out, or props like noisemakers as if it's New Year's Eve.

Seriously though. Imagine if Trump is talking tonight and someone starts spinning around a noisemaker in the middle of it? It'd be absolute mayhem - Elon will be in attendance. I wonder if he will start wrestling the person. So many possibilities!

Other Democrats, who identify themselves as Resistance 2.0, are also struggling over how far to go to express their displeasure with what the Administration is doing.

President Trump will deliver his "Speech to Congress" to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Get the popcorn ready.