Democrats' Plan For Winning Back Men Is Insanely Stupid, Republicans Might Never Lose Again

It appears Democrats want to see Republicans stay in power forever.

President Donald Trump returned to the White House after crushing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. One of the funniest parts of the campaign was Harris tapping Tim Walz as her VP pick in an attempt to appeal to men.

Yes, Democrats got together and decided the Minnesota Governor - who doesn't seem to know how to use a shotgun - was the best play to appeal to men.

It clearly didn't work.

Democrats scramble to appeal to men.

Democrats are currently racking their brains trying to figure out how not to get waxed in future elections. That will require winning back regular guys who love America and just want to live normal lives.

Their strategy?

Ads in video games.

The New York Times reported the following, in part, on the plan:

The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for "Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan" — and promises investment to "study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces." It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things.

"Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone," it urges.

I honestly wasn't sure if this was a Nathan Fielder prank when I first read the NYT's report. It's amazing how detached from reality Democrats are.

This isn't hard. Regular dudes just want to be left alone, take care of their families, love America and watch their football team on the weekend.

Do we really need to "study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality" found in male spaces? I just solved it for Democrats, and I didn't require a study at all.

The fact placing ads on video games to pitch themselves to men is so comically dumb that you just have to laugh. I'm sure people playing video games will *LOVE* if they're interrupted by an ad for AOC or Gavin Newsom.

I sincerely hope Democrats follow through on this plan. Republicans will remain in power for years if they don't get a grip on reality. We'll see how it shakes out! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.