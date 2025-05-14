Democratic Congresswoman Shows How Much She Cares About Her Constituents By Falling Asleep On The Job

While Donald Trump is across the pond test-flying new planes, securing $600 billion and creating world peace, the Big D Dems are back in America fighting for their people.

And by that, I mean they're passing out like Grizzly bears in the height of winter while sitting through congressional hearings.

Choose your fighter!

Let's all head to Washington and get a pulse check on 71-year-old Democratic congresswoman, Debbie Dingell, who became the first Lib to finally go UNwoke earlier this week.

Way to go, Deb!

This is too perfect

I mean, what a damn life these insufferable politicians have, huh? They do nothing for the American people on a daily basis, fight for the dumbest shit – like men in women's sports – and spend most of their time trying to impeach Donald Trump.

And, when they're not doing any of that, they're passing out cold on the job. What a disgrace. These people are just the worst.

It's why Trump was re-elected, frankly. This, right here. The Dems are cooked. They have been for quite some time now, and it's because of shit like this. They tried to prop up Joe Biden for the last two years, and now they're trotting out 71-year-old Debbie Dingell for the world to see.

I don't know anything about Deb, and don't really care. She's a Big D Democrat from Michigan, which tells me everything I need to know. Could you imagine working a job where you can just fall asleep? Insane.

Now, to be fair – because I'm nothing if not fair – some Big J OutKick digging revealed that this meeting was a humdinger. It was a 10+ hour affair yesterday that reportedly started at 2 p.m.

I don't know when Deb here decided to call it a day. That much isn't clear, and, frankly, I ain't sifting through 10 hours of video to figure it out. Maybe this gives her a bit of a pass? I don't know. Meetings suck. They're, by and large, pointless. I hate them. HATE them.

But you're still expected to stay awake for them, right? Especially when you're in her position? That feels like a reasonable ask by the American people, no?

But, Deb appears to have taken a nap – at least that's what video replay shows me. That's old person 101. If ever there was an argument for term limits, here ya go. Right here. I found it.

Well, that and the whole ‘Joe Biden could barely walk for the past two years’ thing. That's a pretty big indicator, too.

But, the Dems will blow right past this. They don't care about you, me, or anyone. They care about hunting down Donald Trump and removing him from office as fast as humanely possible.

The reality is, they no longer stand a chance. They're toast. They're asleep at the wheel while our guy is brokering deals on a brand-new 747.

Again, choose your fighter.