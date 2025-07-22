Massive Bomber Nearly Hits Commercial Plane, Pilot's Message To Passengers Goes Viral: WATCH

The pilot explained to the crew how the situation unfolded.

A B-52 bomber nearly collided with a commercial plane over North Dakota last Friday, and the pilot's explanation is incredible.

The FAA is investigating the situation after the Air Force B-52 conducting a flyover for the North Dakota State Fair on a pre-approved FAA flight path nearly hit a Delta Air Lines flight, according to Fox News.

"SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota on July 18, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path…We are investigating the incident," a spokesperson for SkyWest told Fox Business.

It sounds like it's an incredibly serious situation and a tragedy was avoided.

Audio released from near miss involving B-52 bomber.

Following the near miss, the Delta Air Lines pilot addressed passengers on the flight and spoke about the incident.

The pilot claimed "nobody told" the aircraft about the incoming B-52 bomber. As a result, the commercial plane had to take an "aggressive" move to avoid a disaster.

"Long story short, it's not fun, and I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding," the pilot can be heard saying in the video shared on TikTok. The pilot was shockingly well-composed and calm after the near collision. I'm sure most people reading this wouldn't have been, but that's why pilots receive the training they do.

You can listen to the pilot's full message below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The woman who recorded the audio - Monica Green - spoke with the BBC and explained more details about just how nerve-wracking the incident was as it unfolded.

"We took a really hard right turn, we were completely sideways. I was facing the grass…We had no idea what was going on, we didn't know if there was anything wrong with the plane or if the sharp turns would continue," Green told the BBC.

To put it simply as possible, it sounds scary as hell.

All things considered, it seems like everyone should be grateful for the pilot's quick thinking and ability to pull an "aggressive" move to protect the plane. Did some passengers probably need to change their underwear? Probably, but it's better than being dead.

I'm truly impressed by how calm he was while explaining what happened. Guts of steel. Unfortunately, we've seen several near-misses and there was also the tragedy in Washington, D.C. involving a commercial flight and a military helicopter.

We still have incredibly safe skies, but every story you hear like this certainly gives you pause. Fortunately, all is well that ends well, and now the investigation will continue. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.