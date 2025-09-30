Secret Black Ops Unit Caught On Camera In Critical Hot Zone: PHOTOS

Delta Force has long had a presence in Kurdistan during the GWOT.

More epic photos of Delta Force have hit the internet.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of the world of Special Operations. America's tip of the spear capabilities are second to none.

We have the best operators on the planet, and when they show up in the middle of the night, it's going to be a bad time for whoever they're hunting.

The granddaddy of them all is Delta Force.

Delta Force operator caught on camera in Kurdistan.

The popular military Instagram page @jsoc_archive is known for dropping incredible looks at a world most people will never understand.

That includes a pair of new photos showing a fully kitted-up Delta Force operator with a rifle in Kurdistan standing near an armored vehicle.

You can check out the awesome photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Instagram post claims the operator is a member of D Squadron. D Squardon is one of the four assault squadrons at The Unit.

The other three are A, B and C. All have carried out insane missions throughout their existence. The Unit also has long had a presence in Kurdistan since the GWOT kicked off and still maintains a presence in the Middle Eastern location.

The exact activities of Unit operators in the region remain highly-classified and shrouded in secrecy. However, it is known Delta Force was critical in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria once ISIS became a problem, and the Unit is still in Syria hitting plenty of targets. Just don't expect the details to be released in the near future.

Be grateful these dudes exist and are on our side. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.