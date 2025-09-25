Leaked Delta Force Hostage Rescue Video Goes Viral, Will Terrify Bad Guys: WATCH

An incredible video shows Delta Force freeing an American hostage in Iraq.

If there's one thing OutKick readers know about me, it's that I *LOVE* military content and footage. Whether it's cool stories, epic photos, videos are just history, I can't get enough of it all.

There's a little extra something special about anything that comes out of the Special Operations world. The world of Spec. Ops. is cloaked in secrecy, and most of what those units do will never see the light of day.

Just know this, it's loaded with the best operators on the planet, and there's no other country that comes close when talking about the tip of the spear.

Incredible Delta Force video goes viral.

When it comes to hostage rescue and direct action missions, there are two units that stand out above the rest:

Delta Force and SEAL Team 6.

ST6 is the Navy's Tier One unit and Delta (also known as The Unit or CAG) is the Army's Tier One unit. The main difference is The Unit draws from across the DOD.

Either way, they're going to dominate any target they're on, and an awesome video showing the rescue of Roy Hallum in 2005 in Iraq shows the speed and precision they can move with.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Impressive as hell. There doesn't even need to be a huge gunfight to see how good these dudes are on target. Look at the speed they moved with and the sense of urgency to find the hostage.

Hallums was abducted in November 2004, and led to a manhunt for whoever was responsible. He was eventually liberated on September 7, 2005 when Delta Force assaulters flown in by 160th SOAR pilots hit a farmhouse.

These are the best men on the planet at what they do. When the bat signal gets lit, then they get on the helicopters to get to work.

There's not another force on the planet capable of what our Tier One operators can do, and if you disagree, then I dare you to find a comparable unit.

It's not happening.

What do you think of Delta Force and the world of Special Operations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.