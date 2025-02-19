Harrowing Air Traffic Control Audio Released From Toronto Plane Crash: LISTEN

Published|Updated

The air traffic controllers involved with the plane crash in Toronto were shockingly collected and calmly issued orders on the scene.

Delta Connection flight 4819 crashed in Toronto on Monday, and it's a miracle all 80 people on the plane survived.

The plane flipped over and was on fire after a brutally hard landing that resulted in the plane rolling. It's just the latest aviation tragedy in a short window of time.

A Delta flight crashed in Toronto on Monday. Everyone on the plane somehow managed to survive, despite the severity of the situation. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images)

Delta crash ATC audio released.

Audio from the air traffic control team has been released, and it's 100% worth listening to if you want to hear what some pros sound like.

Instead of panicking and freaking out, the ATC team managed to remain shockingly calm as they directed emergency response assets to the scene.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While there's certainly a lot of blame that needs to go around for this disaster (the exact cause remains unknown), it's also important to give credit where credit is due.

The ATC team was cool, calm and collected during the crisis in order to make sure emergency units could quickly be dispatched.

The worst thing you can do during a tragedy is freak out. It doesn't help at all. You have to remain calm and do your job.

Whether it's a gunfight or a crash, panicking is only going to escalate the situation and make it harder for people to execute their jobs.

Fortunately, the ATC people in Toronto had their stuff lined up and situated so that they could issue orders and flood the runway with emergency help. They were professional across the board. Notice how there wasn't any yelling or screaming? That's exactly how it should be.

The air traffic control team in Toronto did a great job of handling their job after a plane crashed. (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

Job well done to everyone involved and props to everyone who helped save lives. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.