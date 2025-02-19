Harrowing Air Traffic Control Audio Released From Toronto Plane Crash: LISTEN

The air traffic controllers involved with the plane crash in Toronto were shockingly collected and calmly issued orders on the scene.

Delta Connection flight 4819 crashed in Toronto on Monday, and it's a miracle all 80 people on the plane survived.

The plane flipped over and was on fire after a brutally hard landing that resulted in the plane rolling. It's just the latest aviation tragedy in a short window of time.

Delta crash ATC audio released.

Audio from the air traffic control team has been released, and it's 100% worth listening to if you want to hear what some pros sound like.

Instead of panicking and freaking out, the ATC team managed to remain shockingly calm as they directed emergency response assets to the scene.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While there's certainly a lot of blame that needs to go around for this disaster (the exact cause remains unknown), it's also important to give credit where credit is due.

The ATC team was cool, calm and collected during the crisis in order to make sure emergency units could quickly be dispatched.

The worst thing you can do during a tragedy is freak out. It doesn't help at all. You have to remain calm and do your job.

Whether it's a gunfight or a crash, panicking is only going to escalate the situation and make it harder for people to execute their jobs.

Fortunately, the ATC people in Toronto had their stuff lined up and situated so that they could issue orders and flood the runway with emergency help. They were professional across the board. Notice how there wasn't any yelling or screaming? That's exactly how it should be.

Job well done to everyone involved and props to everyone who helped save lives. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.