Heroic Lifeguards Save Drowning Deer, Video Is Epic: WATCH

A group of lifeguards jumped into action to save a drowning deer.

It's not often you see a deer at the beach near the ocean. They're animals that like to stick to fields and the woods.

That's their natural habitat. That's where they thrive. Water……appears to be a different ballgame.

Lifeguards save drowning deer.

Fox 35 Orlando shared incredible footage a couple of days ago of a group of lifeguards saving a small deer in Flagler Beach, Florida that was struggling and drowning in the water.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

A deer found itself in the water fighting for itself, and the lifeguards rushed to the rescue. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are plenty of horror stories out there in the world right now. Too much negativity to even explain. It's great to see some positivity and uplifting content.

A group of lifeguards rushing into the water to save a wild animal at the beach is about as uplifting as it gets.

If that doesn't put a smile on your face, then I don't know what will. Acts like this are a great reminder that there's still a lot of good in the world.

There are still people willing to step up and take care of business when necessary.

What do you think of the video and the successful rescue efforts? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.