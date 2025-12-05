Hunter Kills Monster Buck, Antlers Are Massive: PHOTOS

Drury Outdoors regularly pumps out some of the best hunting content on the web.

A hunter took down a monster buck, and the photos are nothing short of incredible.

There are few things I enjoy more on the internet than seeing awesome photos of hunters bagging gorgeous trophies.

Some hunters chase a monster buck their entire lives without even getting a shot at one. Some hunters bag several, and that leads us to an awesome kill by Dawn Jensen.

Hunter takes down massive buck.

Jensen, who is a popular member of Drury Outdoors, recently shared a photo of herself with a massive buck.

There's no doubt this one is going to look awesome mounted up on the wall. Check out the great photo of her kill below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments quickly exploded with people showing support for Dawn's incredible buck:

She’s done it once again!!! CONGRATULATIONS Dawn

Awesome young lady congratulations

Awesome! Congratulations

Congratulations @dawnjensen_druryoutdoors Another amazing buck!

Congratulations Dawn woot woot 🙌🙌👏🔥

Congratulations Dawn, awesome buck!!

Cool deer

Congratulations!! Awesome buck!!!🫎

This is also not the first time Dawn Jensen has managed to take down a buck of a lifetime. Check out the beast she harvested last year.

Congratulations to Dawn on the epic buck, and we hope there's a lot more to come. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.