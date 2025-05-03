Hunter Smokes Massive And Gorgeous Turkey, Photo Is Awesome

My dad, once again, put on a hunting masterclass.

It's not a secret to the OutKick audience that we have a lot of people who read the site who are big hunters.

We love college football, ice-cold domestic light beers, country music, hunting, guns and spending time with family and friends.

It's America at its best, and few things get the blood pumping more than some great hunting content. That leads us to an incredible kill made by my dad.

My dad smokes massive turkey.

My phone buzzed to life the other day, and my text inbox was hit with an absolutely gorgeous turkey hunting photo.

My dad bagged a massive turkey in a location you couldn't waterboard out of me if you tried your hardest. It measured in at 25 pounds with a 10" beard and 1.125" spurs.

Check out the awesome photo below.

It really doesn't get much better than that photo for turkey hunting. That's a big one that I'm sure will look good mounted on a wall.

I can't say I'm surprised. My dad is one hell of an outdoorsman and hunter. Don't take my word for it. Check out a photo of some of his best bucks below.

Most hunters would be lucky to get one of those in a lifetime. He has an entire wall of them, and trust me when I say there's plenty more that were still huge that didn't get featured.



