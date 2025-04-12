Joe Rogan Guest Further Humiliated With Damning Video After Absurd Debate: WATCH

Douglas Murray continues to take losses after his debate with Dave Smith on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Murray - a British political commentator - appeared on Rogan's show to debate Smith on a variety of subjects, and it was absolutely bonkers.

There were a bunch of bizarre moments where Murray came off as incredibly condescending. None were worse than when he tried to argue that you can't be an expert on something or discuss it with validity unless you've visited it.

That, of course, is absolutely absurd and should be rejected. Furthermore, I'm not sure why any foreigner is coming to America to lecture our citizens on what we can and can't say. Last time I checked, the British owe America a giant thank you for saving them in WWII, but I digress.

You can watch the debate in its entirety below if you haven't already seen it.

Dave Smith releases brutal Douglas Murray video after debate on Joe Rogan's show.

Smith took to X late Friday night to twist the knife a bit deeper after the absurd debate. He released a video that literally counted all the strawman arguments and pivots Murray attempted to make.

It's about as damning as it gets. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Also, I have to note that the comments on the YouTube video from Rogan overwhelmingly siding with Rogan and Smith over Murray.

Check out some below:

I wanna give my opinion on this debate but I have never been to Joe's studio.

I want to hear the conversation Joe and Dave had after this

Douglas Murray is like that person who went on vacation in Italy once when they were twelve and now acts superior to others who have never been there.

1.5 hrs in and idk how much longer I can listen to this guy talk in circles and contradictions.

I love when they ask Douglas a question, and he responds with an exhausted sigh as if he can't believe he has to explain himself.

Murray saying Dave shouldn’t take US wars personally made my jaw drop. Yes, we Americans are responsible for what our government does and who they kill. It’s our tax money they’re using to do it. We vote for the representatives. This is a government supposedly of the people, by the people, for the people. WE are responsible and we want these wars to STOP!

Douglas spent a lot of time saying Cooper needs to be debunked, but he didn’t spend any time debunking him.

"I’m not a professional YouTube commentator but I’m going to leave a comment."

It’s really impressive how easy it is to destroy someone in a debate just by letting them do all the talking.

This is the strongest evidence of thought policing I have ever seen.

Everyone who has been able to listen/watch this in its entirety should absolutely be given a medal for outstanding patience.

This whole "debate" can be summed up by the saying "you can lead a horse to water but you can't force it to drink it". Props to Dave for not going completely insane in this

This is a master class in someone making a point and refusing to back it up when questioned further.

Dave, thanks for exposing Murray. Kudos to Joe for not interfering. Very professional.

Murray isn't wrong that you have to go there to know what you are talking about, this is why every astronomer visits all the stars and planets before teaching a class on it.

Got to 33 minutes 😂and couldn't do another minute of Murray.

4,643 hours in, or so it seems, I have learned that the word pompous has a real world definition in a character.

I don’t think anyone in history deserves the title of "pompous a**hole" more than Douglas Murray.

Clips have been circulating of this debate on social media since it was released Thursday, and the more I listen to it, the more I can't believe Murray thought he did much good. He comes off as wildly entitled and arrogant, and when pushed for answers - as proven in Smith's tweet - he just refuses to actually explain.

As I wrote Friday, anyone who argues you have to visit a place to discuss it isn't actually interested in a debate. What they're attempting to do is shut the debate down so they don't have to engage. I've never attended the Super Bowl. Am I not allowed to have an opinion on the teams playing? See how absolutely stupid that thinking is.

And I truly can't stress this enough for everyone reading this. No American should ever feel like they need to be lectured by a foreigner *WHILE SITTING IN OUR COUNTRY* when it comes to what viewpoints we can and can't have.

Americans enjoy the freedoms of the First Amendment. The British can't say the same. Yet, Murray seems to have little to no awareness of where he's sitting while lecturing Smith and Rogan. Now, that's not to say you need to agree with what anyone said during the heated debate, but let's have some self-awareness if you're a guest in our country.

What do you think of the debate and Smith dunking on Murray on X? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.