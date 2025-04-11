Joe Rogan Guest Makes Fool Of Himself With Outrageously Stupid Argument: WATCH

Joe Rogan has the internet buzzing after hosting a debate between Douglas Murray and Dave Smith.

The popular UFC commentator and the most famous podcast host in the world brought the two men together to break down a variety of subjects in an episode released Thursday.

Bringing together people who disagree is always a good thing. More communication, debates and discussions are always a good thing.

However, this one got a bit spicy, and Murray - a British political commentator - made an argument that was a bit baffling:

You apparently can't talk about a place unless you've been there.

Douglas Murray makes insanely stupid argument on Joe Rogan's podcast.

"You've never been [to Israel or Gaza]," Douglas asked Smith while looking shocked like he had just seen a ghost float through Rogan's studio.

"Am I not allowed to talk about it now? Have you ever been to Nazi Germany? Are you allowed to have feelings about them," Smith fired back.

The British commentator noted "you can't time travel (fact check: true), but you can travel." It was off to the races from there.

"If you're going to spend a year and a half talking about a place, you should at least do the courtesy of visiting it," Murray continued.

At that point, Smith said it was a "non-argument" and Rogan questioned if someone has to "go and touch the ground" of a location in order to have an opinion on it. Murray further claimed he won't "talk about a country even in passing unless" he's "been there."

You can watch Murray's comments starting around 1:43:00 in the video below, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There was another must-watch moment when Douglas and Murray debated if people should trust the government.

So, there are a handful of things to break down. First, I disagree with Smith's assessment that Gaza shares similarities with concentration camps. I'm not sure if he was being bombastic or just trying to needle Murray, but I disagree with that part of his argument.

Other than that, I think it's safe to say Murray made a fool out of himself with his argument about needing to visit a place to have an opinion on it.

That's simply not true.

I've never been to North Korea. I've never been to Syria. I've never been to Darfur. I've never been to Iraq. I've never been to Somalia. Yet, I am more than comfortable discussing all of them.

Why? Because the events in those locations are well-documented over the span of years and decades. We have reporting, books, podcasts, documentaries and much more. We're living in an information-rich environment. We can find whatever we want with the click of a few buttons on an iPhone.

What Murray is attempting to do is shut down Smith and Rogan instead of attacking their arguments. He's finding a way to dismiss them with an argument that doesn't hold up under scrutiny.

You absolutely do not need to visit a place to have an opinion on it or discuss it. I've never been to prison, but I can confidently say I wouldn't like it.

Furthermore, I have a serious problem with someone who isn't an American coming to Texas to shoot an interview and then telling two American citizens what they should be allowed to talk about.

This is the USA. We have the First Amendment. You're allowed to say whatever you want. You're allowed to have any opinion you want - no matter how offensive it might be. That's the entire point of freedom of speech.

They don't have that kind of speech in the United Kingdom. The British even threatened to try to punish Americans for what they say about what's happening in the U.K. tied to crime and immigration.

Maybe Murray should be focused on cleaning up his own house instead of traveling to America to spout illogical arguments about speech at two American citizens.

Let me be as clear as possible. Foreigners have no business telling Americans we can't talk about what we want for *ANY REASON.*

You can agree with Smith or Murray's arguments, but anyone arguing you have to visit a place to hold an opinion isn't attacking an argument. They're attempting to deflect and divert, and Murray knows that. He's a smart guy, which is what makes his argument incredibly disappointing. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.