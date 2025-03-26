Dave Grohl's Cheating Scandal, Which Resulted In A Child With A Mistress, Isn't Ending His Marriage

There's some good news to report following the Dave Grohl cheating scandal that resulted in him fathering a baby with a mistress. He gets to live the rock star lifestyle and keep his marriage.

If an anonymous source is to be trusted anyway. The source claims that the Foo Fighters frontman's wife, Jordyn Blum, has decided to forgive him for his infidelity and give their marriage a second chance.

Heartwarming stuff, isn’t it? The now-56-year-old announced in September of last year that he had a fourth daughter, this one not with his wife, whom he has three daughters with and married in 2003.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum is giving the marriage another shot

At the end of the day, you can't dwell on a rock star behaving like a rock star. Is he supposed to ignore groupies just because he has a wife and kids at home?

Those are what you call unreasonable expectations.

Grohl has a reported history of alleged infidelities with past relationships. But for now, it appears as if he's been able to keep his current marriage from ending in divorce.

"Jordyn has forgiven Dave and is trying to move on," a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. "She is [still] completely devastated by the situation but is standing by his side."

All is not lost simply because the veteran rocker had a child with another woman. There's still a family to keep together.

The source added, "They are going to counseling, and Dave has been doing anything he can to win back Jordyn’s trust. Neither of them wants the family broken."

Everyone loves a happy ending.