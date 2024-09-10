Dave Grohl Admits To Cheating On His Wife, Fathering Baby Girl

Dave Grohl took to Instagram on Tuesday to admit to cheating on his wife and fathering a baby girl with a mistress.

In his statement, the 55-year-old Foo Fighters frontman who has three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum, wrote that he "recently" became a new dad.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl and Blum have been married since 2003.

In 2007, The Guardian reported that Grohl's marriage to his first wife, Jennifer Youngblood, ended due to "admitted infidelities."

After his marriage ended, Grohl reportedly started dating Louise Post from the band Veruca Salt. That relationship ended when, during a 1997 show in Australia when Post revealed on stage that Grohl had cheated on her with actress Winona Ryder.

Post later said that she was hammered drunk when she said it, but she didn't take it back. She had to be carried off the stage that night because of how drunk she was in Australia.

In a 2006 interview, Post said, "I didn't mean for it to happen. I'm friends with him now."