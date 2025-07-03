Darren Rovell Proudly Boasts He Owns Michael J. Fox's 'Back To The Future' Underwear

Oh, Darren.

For anyone who has followed Darren Rovell, you know that the sports business analyst and memorabilia aficionado is, at the very least, quite quirky. He's one of those people who tends to "step in it," even sometimes, willingly.

There's no better example of that than earlier on Thursday, when the cllct Media founder informed everyone that he owns the underwear worn by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future. As you can imagine, the comments section was glorious.

DARREN ROVELL OWNS MICHAEL J. FOX'S UNDERWEAR

"Back to the Future debuted in theaters 40 years ago today. One of my favorite pieces in my collection. A Pair of Calvin Klein underwear signed by Lea Thompson, who played Marty's mother, Lorraine. She writes, That's your name, isn't it?" pointing to Calvin Klein," Rovell tweeted out to his 1.9 million followers. Thompson was referring to Fox's character's name when Marty McFly travels back to 1955.

Rovell included a photo of the signed briefs as well as a movie still photo of the 23-year-old Michael J. Fox wearing them in the blockbuster film at the time.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"Do you see nothing weird about this, Darren?" Joseph asked on X.

"It’s 8:30 in the morning and you’re flexing some signed underwear Darren," another concerned Rovell fan responded before the edgier comments came in.

"How did it smell?" Ashe wanted to know. While a witty sports fan wanted to know if they "are game worn?"

The 47-year-old Rovell is known to own some peculiar and random pieces of memorabilia. For example, for some odd reason, Darren owns the 1971 ticket stub to Andy Reid's "halftime punt, pass and kick title game," from when the future 4x Super Bowl Champion head coach was 13-years-old. Kind of weird, not going to lie.

Rovell also owns what he claims are the "best George Washington (1799) and Alexander Hamilton (1790) signatures in the world."

A pretty cool item to have as we celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend.

But maybe we stick to the Founding Fathers' collectibles and less of Michael J. Fox's briefs, Darren!

WHAT'S THE WEIRDEST COLLECTIBLE YOU OWN? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow