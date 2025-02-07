'Back To The Future' Writer Really Wants You To Stop Asking About A Fourth Movie

The Back To The Future franchise is one of the most beloved in movie history, and the final movie in the series came out decades ago.

Still, people are clamoring for another installment in the series, but one of the men responsible for all three flicks is making it very clear that it ain't happening.

Bob Gale wrote and produced all three of the movies along with the series' co-creator Robert Zemeckis, and he was given the George Pal Memorial Award at the Saturn Awards over the weekend.

During his acceptance speech, Gale addressed the prospect of a fourth Back To The Future movie.

"People always say, ‘When are you going to do Back to the Future 4, and we say, ‘F--k you,’" Gale said, per Yahoo.

Welp. There you have it.

Not. Happening.

And frankly, I find that refreshing.

A fourth Back To The Future would bring in an estimated $1 bazillion, but it's nice to see someone unwilling to sell out.

Plus, do we need any more sequels? Just about everything is a sequel these days and there's hardly anything new coming out. I think we need to consider a one-year moratorium on sequels or even being based on any previous works.

…but having said that, I'm very much looking forward to Spinal Tap 2…

Also, do we really need a fourth Back To The Future? I think that there's a compelling case to be made that we didn't even need the third Back To The Future movie.

Look, just because we as a society like something, doesn't mean we have to be waterboarded with copious amounts of it.

Like Marvel movies? Here are 50 of them!

Like Star Wars? Here's a bunch of those!

Like Transformers? …oh, no?

Good for Gale for telling the people who have pestered him for decades to pound sand.