Danica Patrick's Golf Swing Has Folks Talking, Female Streaker Goes DOWN & Ranking WH Press Secretaries

Who else thought this was Thanksgiving week? Anyone? Just me?

I feel like Thanksgiving usually comes this Thursday, right? Is it later this year? Has to be. I don't remember T-Day falling this close to December … ever? Nov. 28! We still have TEN days to go! My God.

I legit went into last weekend thinking we only had a three-day work week this week, so imagine my surprise when I woke up and realized I was wayyyyyyyyyy off.

Oh well. Not the worst thing in the world. Just means we get an extra week to get our minds right for the big day. An extra week to prepare. No excuses now. All gas, no brakes. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we hit some stingers with Danica Patrick and see how low we can go.

What else? I've got another huge weekend from the #content world, one reader has tasked me to rank the hottest White House press secretaries – what a challenge! – and the Trump dance is melting Libs' minds all across America.

What a run!

Oh yeah! If we have time, maybe I'll even get to a Grey Cup streaker who set the new bar for naked running here in America. Can't believe we let Canada lead the way on this one. Gross.

Biden's America.

OK, pour you something tall, strong & filled with enough alcohol to get us through another primetime Cowboys game tonight, and settle in for a third-Monday-of-November 'Cap!

In case you thought the winning would slow down … it hasn't

Another week, more winning. Unreal. We've had two straight weeks of just blowout wins over the Dems, and it's showing no signs of slowing down as we barrel towards Thanksgiving.

And the best part of this latest Trump election win? The dances. How much does ESPN and MSNBC and CNN despise the fact that every single football player is just doing the Trump dance now?

They must be SEETHING in Bristol today. They've sat there for nearly a decade now and convinced themselves that everyone hates Trump, only to wake up this morning and realize that they're the only ones who really do.

Who's gonna be the first one to break rank here and say something bad about a Trump dance? Mark Jones? Stephen A.? Elle Duncan? It's coming. I promise, it's coming.

And just wait for a Cowboy to magically find the end zone tonight. The ESPN cams will pan to Jerry in the suite and he'll be doing the Trump dance, and the broadcast will then just cut to black. That'll be it.

Again, what a run this country is on right now.

The #content well is overflowing right now in this country

Hilarious. I can't believe it hadn't hit me till just now that the Trump dance is basically just The Scarn 2.0. Amazing. Great scene, by the way, and one of the more underrated Office episodes out there.

Anyway, one last point on this … the real reason the media is quietly (for now) fuming over everyone doing the Trump dance is not because it's Trump. Well, it's obviously partly because it's Trump.

But it's also because they've not only lost the narrative that Trump is a bad dude, but they've lost the narrative that supporting Trump isn't cool. The Dems pride themselves on being the hip ones. The trend-setters. They were supposed to OWN TikTok and Gen-Z during this election cycle.

They didn't. They lost both. And now they've lost the narrative, and it's KILLING them.

You jump to the right, and you shake a hand

And you jump to the left and you shake that hand

Meet new friends, tie some yarn

That's how you do the Scarn!

Poetry.

OK, let's get to the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content. To the Amazon, we go!

White House press sec, Grey Cup streaker & Danica's golf swing

Ding, ding, ding!!! We have a winner! Bomani Jones. Should've known. That one was a layup and I whiffed. OF COURSE it was gonna be Bomani Jones. Guy is nothing if not consistent(ly good at getting fired).

And by the way, the people shouting wE tHoUgHt yOu wAnTeD PoLiTiCs oUt oF sPoRtS! and comparing a TOUCHDOWN DANCE to KNEELING FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM are truly – and I mean this – truly the dumbest people on the planet.

It's amazing how bad of a comparison that is. But, the left will convince themselves it isn't, and thus continue to get smoked in elections. Oh well. Good for us!

OK, rapid-fire time on this Monday in November. First up? I got this email over the weekend from Jeff in response to my Saturday morning (smut) blog about new White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt:

Zach,

Need a Mt Rushmore of White House Press Secretaries (females only).

Holy moly, what a Rushmore! That's asking a lot of me on a Monday, but here goes nothing …

1. Kayleigh McEnany (Trump 2020-21) ((duh))

2. Dana Perino (Bush 07-09) ((duh again))

3. Sarah Sanders (Trump 17-19) ((scares the bejesus out of me and we're on the same team!))

4. Jen Psaki (Sleepy Joe 21-22) ((fair is fair, and a Democrat deserves to be on this list))

Obviously, Karoline is gonna quickly rise up these ranks starting Jan. 20. She will immediately slide in at No. 3 with a chance to make some noise early, and often.

Catching Kayleigh, though, will be a tall, tall order:

Yeah, we respect the legends of the game around here, and it's gonna take a solid four years of work to unseat Kayleigh McEnany. Not saying it can't be done, just saying it won't be easy. No gimmies.

Give 'em hell, Karoline! Welcome aboard.

OK, two more on the way out. First? This Grey Cup streaker is taking all of North American by storm, for obvious reasons:

(Yes, very NSFW. It's pretty bad quality and it's far away, so I think we're safe, but if you're in the cubicle right now maybe wait until you're at a red light on the way home)

Amazing. Everything about it is amazing. I can't get enough of it. I've watched it a dozen times, and it's got nothing to do with the blurry naked woman.

The fall, the recovery, the security team just casually escorting her out of the building … it's all perfect. One of my favorite videos of 2024. Shame it's from Canada.

Finally, let's all rate Danica Patrick's golf swing on the way out:

Take us home, Sofia Vergara!

Not bad! Solid little shot there from Danica. Looks like she has nice distance control, too. Any time you land on the green on a Par-3, it's a good day. .

7/10 from me.

OK, that's it for today. LOADED class to start the week. Let's keep up the momentum, folks. We're rolling right now.

Take us home, Sofia!

