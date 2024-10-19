Danica Patrick Uses A 'Testicle Chart' To Better Explain Her Stance On Men Competing In Women's Sports

Well, don't you dare tell me you don't know where Danica Patrick stands on the whole biological men in women's sports crisis our country is currently dealing with at the moment.

Not after drawing up this simple, yet effective, chart late last night.

Patrick, the ex-NASCAR and IndyCar star, hasn't been shy about her political stance over the past year. Quite the opposite, in fact. After decades of standing idly by – mainly because she was a current driver – Patrick has decided to take the gloves off in recent weeks.

In the past month alone, she's moderated a JD Vance town hall, an RFK Jr. event, and even declared her intentions to vote for Donald J. Trump next month.

She's also been quite clear on her stance on transgender females competing in women's sports. Like Riley Gaines, she ain't for it. Not at all, actually.

And if you don't believe me, allow me to let Danica herself explain her stance in graph-form:

Danica Patrick is with Trump

Well, there you have it! No idea if that chart is accurate (it's probably more of a guess, but whatever), but you get the point.

Danica Patrick doesn't believe in biological men playing in women's sports, and if you didn't know before, you know now!

Look, obviously, this is a tongue-in-cheek graph, but the point is still solid. Danica was an actual woman competing in a male-dominated sport, so if anyone has a leg to stand on, it's her.

She's been pretty clear about her stance on this since joining MAGA a few months ago, and it appears our girl is letting it all fly with the election just a few short weeks away,

The ex-racer has been dabbling in politics for a little under a year now, and she's cranked up the heat in recent months.

Patrick, a big RFK Jr. fan – shocking! – has switched allegiances (along with RFK) to Trump, endorsing the former president in a red MAGA dress earlier this month, and then congratulating JD Vance on a great debate win just a few weeks ago.

She's also hit the streets with fellow sane Republicans – Riley Gaines and Sage Steele, to name a few – to spread the word ahead of next month's election.

And now, she's sharing testicle graphs.

What a career arc. Can't wait to see what's next!