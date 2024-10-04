Danica Patrick Explains The Simple (And Sane) Reason She's Voting For Donald J. Trump

The Year of Danica Patrick rolls on, baby! Choo-choo. All aboard, boys and girls. Danica's on the Trump Train and leading the charge with four weeks left until the election.

That's right. Four weeks. Four more weeks. Four more weeks! Four more weeks! We can do it. We're almost there, I promise.

And in case you're starting to wear down – and that's all of us – Danica's got a message for you losers: get out and vote for Donald J. Trump. Only THEN is the job finished.

The ex-racer has been dabbling in politics for a little under a year now, and she's cranked up the heat in recent months. Patrick, a big RFK Jr. fan – shocking! – has switched allegiances (along with RFK) to Trump, endorsing the former president in a red MAGA dress just last week and then congratulating JD Vance on a great debate win just a few days ago.

Last night, Danica once again made a plea for Donald J. Trump, this time telling prospective voters exactly why they should put the former president back in the White House:

Danica Patrick knows a good businessman when she sees one

I think Trump did a really good job of letting us know that there is fake news.

The person that runs this country should ultimately be running it very much like a business. I can't think of a better businessman than Donald Trump.

I think this second rodeo, he would be able to make an insane difference.

He's gonna go into that room and he's gonna get stuff done.

Take your pick, folks. Still undecided four weeks out? Well, Danica just gave you four reasons not to be. You want an experienced businessman who cuts through the BS and knows how to get stuff done leading this great country?

Then vote Donald J. Trump. Easy. He swung Danica Patrick and he'll swing you, too. You wanna be #TeamKamala with all of her insufferable celebrity endorsers and "White Dudes for Kamala" zoom fans? Fine.

Go ahead. You're gonna regret it, but it's a free country. The Dems don't want it to be, but it is.

Or do you wanna be #TeamTrump with sane Americans who know their ass from their elbow? With folks like Danica Patrick, Riley Gaines, and Sage Steele? With literally anybody not named Keith Olbermann?

Easy call. It is for me, at least. Thanks, Danica, for once again leading the charge.

Also: nice dress.