Danica Patrick Takes A Blowtorch To Tate Brothers

You can put Tomi Lahren firmly in the NO category when it comes to the Tate brothers, and you might as well jot down Danica Patrick's name right next to it.

Nope. Not today. Not now. Not EVER when it comes to those two, who have rattled conservatives over the past few weeks since coming back to the United States.

Danica, for those who missed it, joined Tomi's show Wednesday, and took a blowtorch to the family when asked where she stood.

Again, it's a ‘no' from Danica … for many reasons.

"They are shock-value," she said. "I don't think some of their perspectives are that wrong, but some of them are. I mean, I watched a clip this morning of him saying, basically, that women have nothing to offer … except babies.

"They're shock value … I don't think anybody really rationale trusts anything that the Tate brothers really say."

Danica Patrick picks a side

Look, admittedly, I don't really care about the Tate drama. It's so not-in-my-wheelhouse, it's not even funny. Just not my thing. I know they weren't welcome down here in Florida, and I always side with Ron DeSantis, so I would assume I'd despise them.

Danica does toe the line a bit here, but her opinion is relatively clear by the end of it. She's all about male masculinity and not being a liberal snowflake and having a backbone, and I get it. But, she has a line, as all normal, sane humans do. And the Tate brothers clearly cross it.

"The kind of man who is attractive to me is a man who respects women," she continued. "Someone who respects a woman for being strong as well, and is not intimidated by that. To me, that speaks volumes about their own integrity, their own confidence level."

For those, like me, who don't follow this stuff, the two influencers have recently been named the targets of a criminal investigation just days after returning to the United States amid ongoing legal troubles in Europe that include allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

It's all led to a weird fracturing within the Republican Party, as Tomi and Danica allude to. They clearly were not welcome in Florida upon returning to the states, so they spent last weekend in Las Vegas.

The optics … were odd.

"Last week, I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier tweeted last week. "Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers."

We knew where Tomi stood. Now, we know where Danica Patrick does, too.