Danica Patrick Points Out Major Difference Between JD Vance And Kamala Harris After Town Hall

The Danica Patrick political train is full steam ahead, baby! Choo-choo!

Patrick, the ex-NASCAR and IndyCar driver, is leading the Republican field to the white flag for this year's #ElectionSZN. Hell, she's been so involved with Donald Trump's campaign that at this point, they should just put her straight on the damn ticket!

God, could you imagine Danica Patrick being on a ticket? It would be anarchy. What a time to be alive. 

Anyway, bottom line? Danica is leading the charge for conservatives right now in various different ways. Whether it be mocking Kamala Harris (always a crowd-pleaser), or interviewing folks like JD Vance and RFK Jr. in town hall style settings. 

In this case, our girl managed to do BOTH last night. This is called a winning combination in my book:

Danica Patrick sees what she sees

What a 1-2 punch we have forming in the Republican Party. You have Riley Gaines on one side fighting for women's sports and stuffing Keith Olbermann in a locker, and you have Danica Patrick on the other humanizing JD Vance (sort of hard to do, if we're being honest) and mocking Kamala Harris (not hard to do). 

I think we're in for a photo finish here in a few weeks when it comes to the election. I know Danica never won in NASCAR, but I have a feeling she's about to take the checkered flag for the Trump campaign. 

Buckle up. 

As for Kamala … what can I say at this point? It's embarrassing and if we want to be taken seriously as a country for the next four years, it's a pretty easy decision at this point. I mean, come on. What are we doing here? 

Vote Danica! And if you can't do that because she's not on the ballot, vote Trump. Let's get this country back on track. 

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.