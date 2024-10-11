Danica Patrick Points Out Major Difference Between JD Vance And Kamala Harris After Town Hall

The Danica Patrick political train is full steam ahead, baby! Choo-choo!

Patrick, the ex-NASCAR and IndyCar driver, is leading the Republican field to the white flag for this year's #ElectionSZN. Hell, she's been so involved with Donald Trump's campaign that at this point, they should just put her straight on the damn ticket!

God, could you imagine Danica Patrick being on a ticket? It would be anarchy. What a time to be alive.

Anyway, bottom line? Danica is leading the charge for conservatives right now in various different ways. Whether it be mocking Kamala Harris (always a crowd-pleaser), or interviewing folks like JD Vance and RFK Jr. in town hall style settings.

In this case, our girl managed to do BOTH last night. This is called a winning combination in my book:

Danica Patrick sees what she sees

What a 1-2 punch we have forming in the Republican Party. You have Riley Gaines on one side fighting for women's sports and stuffing Keith Olbermann in a locker, and you have Danica Patrick on the other humanizing JD Vance (sort of hard to do, if we're being honest) and mocking Kamala Harris (not hard to do).

I think we're in for a photo finish here in a few weeks when it comes to the election. I know Danica never won in NASCAR, but I have a feeling she's about to take the checkered flag for the Trump campaign.

Buckle up.

As for Kamala … what can I say at this point? It's embarrassing and if we want to be taken seriously as a country for the next four years, it's a pretty easy decision at this point. I mean, come on. What are we doing here?

Vote Danica! And if you can't do that because she's not on the ballot, vote Trump. Let's get this country back on track.