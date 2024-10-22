Danica Patrick Makes Compelling Case For Voting Trump, Slams Trans Athletes

Danica Patrick isn't just ready to Make America Great Again, she's voting Donald Trump to Make America "Greater."

During a Monday night appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," the ex-racer, wearing her trademark MAGA red made woke heads explode when Danica made a calm and compelling case for why she'd be voting for a Presidential candidate for the first time and it would be for Trump.

"For so long, racing was all I did. It was my only focus. I didn't have time or energy to really understand politics. I went from not watching the news for about the last six years to basically, since the start of the year, that's all I watch," the 42-year-old former GoDaddy driver told Watters.

Danica says her red pill moment came in December 2023 when she attended a Charlie Kirk event and the rest is history. She's been wearing MAGA colors ever since.

"It feels like a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for reason. It's the rationale, reasonable choice. Most of all, though, what this country could be if [Trump] gets into office, with all of the amazing brilliant people that are supporting him, I feel like it could not only Make America Great Again, but make America greater than it's ever been," Danica continued.

WOW!

Meanwhile, hours before Danica was giving this incredible speech for Trump, the gasbags on The View were lusting after Tampon Tim, who has been playing the role of Huck Finn for Kamala in order to get the male vote.

Even NBC News says it's not working.

"The ‘blue wall’ states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania have paved the path to the White House for the last two Democratic presidents," the outlet reported Tuesday morning. "But with just 14 days until the Nov. 5 election, there are concerns within Kamala Harris’ campaign about whether the vice president can claim all three states.

"Recent discussions have centered on the possibility of an anomaly happening this year with just part of the blue wall breaking its way. The conversations have focused on whether Michigan or Wisconsin ‘fall’ to former President Donald Trump while the two other states go blue, according to three sources with knowledge of the campaign’s strategy."

Why is this blue wall possibly cracking?

Danica shared a great analogy that women might be subscribing to.

"You don't have to go to dinner with him, you just have to like the country you live in," she noted.

Danica Patrick takes aim at trans athletes

Like I said, Danica is MAGA, red-pilled and ready to join the battle against dudes hopping into female locker rooms. You're damn right she's fed up with biological males deciding they're ready to spike volleyballs off the heads of biological females.

"It's completely wrong. And this is coming from someone who was a woman in basically a man's sport. A man is just different. Their hormones are different. Their body is different," she added.



