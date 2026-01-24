Danica Scores, Jennifer Lawrence’s Nickname & Goldie Hawn’s Relationship Secret

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday morning, which means it's time for you to kick back and get caught up on all the news you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was!

Danica Patrick put the biscuit in the basket, Jennifer Lawrence revealed a nickname that makes a lot of sense (and that isn't "J-Law), and Goldie Hawn revealed her secret to a successful 40-plus-year relationship.

But there's plenty more than that, so let's dig right on in!

In a recent interview with Dan Le Batard, Charles Barkley dared ESPN to fire him. And if that doesn’t work, he says he’ll really pressure them to do it by voting Republican.

Lakers governor Jeannie Buss has reportedly gotten tired of LeBron James’ "outsized ego." In fact, the ego is getting so large, it’s swallowing his hairline.

Children’s media personality Ms. Rachel was under fire this week after she liked an anti-Semitic comment on social media. She said it wasn’t that she agreed with it; she was just hoping doing so might land her a gig at an Ivy League school.

The murder rate in US cities is reportedly at its lowest since 1900. "What is that, some kind of challenge?" asked Chicago.

Public voter files have revealed that the WNBA is farther to the left than the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB. These findings were published in the latest edition of Obvious S–-t Quarterly.

Naomi Osaka hit the court at the Australian Open dressed like a jellyfish. She said the idea came from her two-year-old getting excited after seeing a picture of a jellyfish, which explains why, for her next match, Osaka walked onto the court dressed as Bluey.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that the nickname her friends have for her is, Boobs. "No way! So do my friends!" said Michael Moore.

The original engraving of the Declaration of Independence and other significant US documents are going on an eight-city tour this summer to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Admission is free, but tour t-shirts will still run you $60.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.