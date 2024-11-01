Danica Patrick Fires Back At Mark Cuban By Hinting At Some Bombshell News

What a week for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Truly, one for the ages. I don't even know where to begin.

And now we get to throw Danica Patrick into the mix?! What a run!

It started with the Puerto Rico stuff, and then the garbage man stunt. Then we had the Joe Rogan fallout because Kamala wouldn't travel to him. It was all must-see TV. However, I'm not sure anyone is topping with Mark Cuban did to the Harris campaign last night,.

For those who missed it, Maddow Mark, as Joe Kinsey calls him (that's a good one, Trump would be proud), basically said all women around Donald Trump are stupid. Except Stormy Daniels, of course.

Yeah, Mark actually believes both those things.

Anyway, Kamala's biggest mouthpiece set the internet on fire by being an idiot, and Danica Patrick, shockingly, fired back with a video that implies she may actually be one of those stupid women set to join Donald Trump's White House.

"First off, that's obviously wildly unintelligent," she said of Cuban's comments on The View (yuck). "Second, just as my own, anecdotal story, when I met him (Trump) last week in Vegas for the first time, he said, ‘We need to get you a job.’

"So, am I not smart and intelligent?"

Danica Patrick is about to lead America

Wow! Let's Make America Great Again! Putting Danica Patrick in 1600 Penn? My God. What a career arc that would be.

From turning on America in Go Daddy commercials, to saving America from her own corner office in the Oval Office. Please, God, let it happen. I'm begging you. The Libs would melt. They couldn't handle it. No idea what job Danica would get, but I hope it's something that can really piss people off.

She's big into aliens and that sort of stuff. She's basically a female Hookstead in that arena. Maybe task her with something in the UFO game. People love that stuff and Trump has been pretty shady about what he does and does not know – what's classified and not – so I think Danica Patrick would be perfect for some sort of Space Force role.

Does Space Force still exist? What a moment in time that was during the first Trump admin. Wild.

Anyway, I'm all in on Danica Patrick in the White House. Brains would melt, and Trump would be surrounding himself with another dumb woman, which would make Mark Cuban happy.

Win-win!