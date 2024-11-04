Danica Patrick Cooks Kamala Harris With Three Powerful Words

Danica Patrick is coming to the checkered flag of this #ElectionSZN, and she ain't taking any prisoners with the laps winding down. Nobody is safe. Certainly not the vice president.

We've reached the 24-hour mark, boys and girls. This time tomorrow, we'll be in the thick of it. Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris. Red vs. Blue. Listening to that laugh for the next four years, or reading mean tweets for the next four years.

Choose your fighter. It's all hands on deck, the race is coming to a close, and Danica Patrick is on the road with one final message for the American people still on the fence heading into tomorrow:

"Good vs. Evil."

Danica Patrick is on the road and fighting

What a year for Danica Patrick. This time last year, she was waiting in the shadows, sending out hot Instagram pics from Burning Man and biding her time. Still trying to figure out what she stands for, and who she stands with.

And now? One year later? She's an absolute force on the campaign trail for the Trump team. Didn't see it coming, but I'm glad this is where we are.

And you know what? She put on a masterclass yesterday. Take cover, Kamala! Danica is HERE:

I mean, she just hits all the right notes. Making fun of Cardi B – and Kamala Harris – for not being able to put together a cohesive thought without a teleprompter?

Check!

Going after the vice president for that ridiculous refusal yesterday? Check!

Explaining to the fence-sitters who hate Donald Trump that they're not voting for Trump, they're voting for an absolutely STACKED cabinet?

Check!

It's all hands on deck right now, and Danica's in the ballgame, folks. She's here. She's up there fighting for this country with three simple worlds:

Good vs. Evil.

Who ya got?