Danica Patrick Attacked By Disgusting Libs Over Her Trump Vote

Danica Patrick is officially one of us – and by us, I mean sane Republicans fighting with internet losers who can't fathom voting for Donald Trump.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver hasn't been shy about her political stance over the past year. Quite the opposite, in fact.

After decades of standing idly by – mainly because she was a current driver – Patrick has decided to take the gloves off in recent months.

Just this fall, she's already moderated a JD Vance town hall, an RFK Jr. event, and even declared her intentions to vote for Donald J. Trump in two weeks.

Last week, Patrick returned to Twitter for the first time in ages because – in her words – it was time to fight. OK, not exactly her words, but that was pretty much the gist of it.

She wants to be more active on social media (good for us!) because it's crunch time in #ElectionSZN and it's all-hands-on-deck.

With that in mind, Danica decided to hit the ballot boxes early this week and vote for the first time ever as a 42-year-old. Big deal, right?

WRONG! Mainly because she voted for Donald Trump.

Enjoy!

Danica Patrick is finally awake

I could go on and on – the comment section is a wasteland of just the worst society has to offer. But hey! It's the party of inclusivity and love, haven't you heard?!

Look, Danica is a big girl and can take care of herself, so she doesn't need me defending her. But, I will. Because we're pro-Danica Patrick around here … for a multitude of reasons.

Piss off, losers. If Danica wants to vote for Donald Trump, then that's her right. Same way that your right is to vote for Kamala Harris, assuming she's liberal enough for you.

Also, I don't get why so many people are just appalled at the fact that Danica has never voted before? So what? Sorry, she was too busy making left turns at 200 MPH and trying to stay on the lead lap 36 weeks a year.

She didn't have time to vote for Obama or McCain back in ‘08. Big deal! Were you big into politics in your 20s? I sure as hell wasn’t. God, I miss those days.

Anyway, Danica's awake now, trolls. She's here, she's a force, and she's ready to fight for Trump this time around. Her eyes are wide open, her red shorts are locked and loaded, and she's geared up for battle.

Two weeks to go. Danica's ready. Are you?

Green flag, baby! Vroom vroom.