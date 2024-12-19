Dan Orlovsky Continues Historic Run Of Terrible Food Takes, Professes His Love For Mayo Sandwiches

Over the years, Dan Orlovsky has offered up his fair share of terrible culinary takes. But Thursday's revelation even had his co-hosts cringing.

Turns out, Orlovsky loves a good mayonnaise sammich!

The gag-inducing exchange started while the panel was set to begin a segment that included the Tennessee Titans. Stephen A. Smith said to Orlovsky, "at least you don’t eat mayo like Will Levis." (In case you're not aware, the Titans' quarterback is the literal poster boy for Hellman's Mayonnaise.)

"I do eat mayo," Orlovsky clarified, as Smith's face turned to utter disgust. "I grew up on mayo sandwiches. I grew up eating mayonnaise sandwiches on Wonder Bread. That was a main staple of my food."

And if you really want to spice things up, just slap a Kraft single on that bad boy!

I'm with Stephen A. Smith on this one. I'm not grossed out by mayo. I just think it's a waste of 200 calories. Unless, of course, you throw some garlic in it, call it "aioli" and give me an order of french fries for dipping. NOW we're talking!

But just mayo on white bread? That is a crime.

Given Orlovsky's track record for very bad food takes, though, his affinity for mayo on bread shouldn't be a shocker. Previously, the former quarterback has admitted to putting ice cubes in his red wine, which is just disrespectful. He also believes chocolate chip cookies and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are overrated, he hates mustard, and he thinks the only acceptable seasonings are salt and pepper.

And don't even get me started on the way Orlovsky desecrates a tube of Mentos.

People like what they like, I guess. Maybe just don't accept any dinner invitations to Dan Orlovsky's house.