Dan Lanning Rips Shirt Off, Revealing Massive Rib Cage Tattoo Of His Wife That Raises Questions

I know we're technically a Big Noon site, but when Oregon head coach Dan Lanning rips his shirt off on that other network and reveals a massive tattoo of his wife along his rib cage, I have to write about it.

I have no choice, really. Feel like Fox will understand, right? I dump on ESPN enough. Feel like I have some wiggle room here.

Anyway, over to College GameDay, where Lanning and Pat McAfee fired up Ducks fans this morning by ripping off their shirts at approximately 7 a.m. out west.

Let's dive in:

Dan Lanning's tattoo is a work of art

Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! What a psychopath. God, I love Dan Lanning. Feel like he's either one of those dudes you absolutely love, or you hate with immense, immense passion.

I'd get in a foxhole with Dan Lanning any day of the week. Any day. Name the time and place. He's an Electric Factory all the time. Talks shit, backs it up, kicks ass and takes names.

How many other coaches in college football are ripping their shirts off at 6:44 a.m. on a game day? James Franklin ain't doing that. Ryan Day ain't. Brian Kelly actually might, but it would be super dorky. Lane Kiffin probably has, but my guess is that's not a story for this site.

But Dan Lanning? This dude is a lunatic in the best way. And the tattoo? Predictably, it's blowing up the internet. It's actually a few years old, and depicts his wife, Sauphia, who he married in 2009.

They have three kids – Caden, Kniles and Titan – who are all included in this rib cage Mona Lisa. The yellow ribbon represents bone cancer because Sauphia was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma about a decade ago.

My favorite part of the tattoo? The boomerang, which represents one of the greatest dining establishments in America: Outback Steakhouse. That's where he and Sauphia went on their first date.

And if that doesn't fire you up, I don't know what will. LOVE Outback. Underrated bar, too. Huge.

Anyway, the Ducks face Indiana later today. Good luck, Hoosiers. Dan's on one this morning.