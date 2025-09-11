Oregon Coach Subtly Destroys College Football Legend With Just A Few Words: WATCH

Oregon coach Dan Lanning needed just a few words to twist the knife deeper into Mike Gundy.

The Ducks obliterated the Oklahoma State Cowboys last weekend to the tune of 69-3. It was one of the most lopsided games between major programs in modern college football memory.

The wounds felt worse for the Cowboys after Oregon interpreted some vanilla NIL comments from Gundy as insulting. In reality, he was just making a point about how different teams can buy different levels of talent.

Yet, the logic behind the comments didn't stop the Ducks from running up the score.

Dan Lanning subtly crushes Oklahoma State.

Well, Lanning made it clear that it apparently could have been worse if he wanted it to be. Oregon punted for the first time this season against the Cowboys, and he had a pretty explanation for why he made that call.

"Yeah, I was worried if we didn’t punt, we’d probably lose the punter [James Ferguson-Reynolds] to the portal. So I wanted to make sure we got an opportunity," Lanning said earlier in the week while deadpanning the media can clearly trying to not grin.

You can watch his funny comment in the video below starting around 15:45, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear, Lanning is correct when he implies they could have kept pushing. One punt came on 4th and five from Oklahoma State's 41-yard line.

At the rate Oregon was moving the ball, it would have made sense to just go for it and try to score even more.

Factor in the fact the Ducks were cycling through the depth chart, and there's no doubt the score could have even got worse. That's the point he's making while trying to get it across in a humorous fashion.

What's wild is that Gundy's comments shouldn't have sparked this kind of backlash and hellbent attitude on embarrassing the Cowboys.

He simply said, "Oregon is paying a lot, a lot of money for their team. From a nonconference standpoint, there’s coaches saying they should play teams that are spending the same amount of money."

The college football legend was literally complimenting the Ducks for having the resources to build an awesome roster. How those comments were twisted to become something bigger is beyond me, but welcome to 2025 and college sports.

Next up for Oregon is Northwestern. The Wildcats better hope Lanning chills out a bit before Sunday or they'll get the same treatment. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.