Dan Crenshaw Attacks Country Music Star With Incredibly Dumb Tweet

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, once again, needs to put his phone down and get off social media.

The Congressman from Texas and former Navy SEAL was recently in a dispute with multiple veterans, and seems to enjoy firing off rambling tweets late at night.

You'd think that he'd be busy dealing with America's problems instead of behaving like a social media troll, but you'd, apparently, be wrong.

Well, he now has a new target:

Country music star John Rich.

Dan Crenshaw attacks John Rich with stupid tweet

The famous member of "Big & Rich" tweeted a photo from the terrorist attack in New Orleans that appeared to show something red on a police officer's rifle. A total of 15 people were killed and dozens more injured.

He asked "what is the pink stuff all over his rifle?"

In reality, there wasn't anything pink on the officer's rifle. It was the reflection of the brake lights of attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar's rented truck.

It's easy to understand how the photo might have caused confusion, and it's a good reminder that in any fluid situation, stuff is going to be wrong or misinterpreted.

Instead of Crenshaw explaining what was causing the pink/red appearance in a tweet that could have been crafted in a few seconds, the Congressman decided to attack the country music star.

"Another useless comment from a one hit wonder while families are mourning. Sit this one out John. Stop looking for attention in a time like this," Crenshaw tweeted.

Very rational. Very necessary. Very needed, Dan.

Rich later tweeted he was offered money twice by Crenshaw's campaign to perform for him and he declined both times.

If Crenshaw thought people were going to side with him, he was sorely mistaken. The reactions and responses were overwhelmingly negative.

Furthermore, Crenshaw calling John Rich a one-hit wonder is *WILD*. Big & Rich has dropped many bangers that have withstood the test of time.

"Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)"

"8th of November"

"Lost in This Moment"

"Comin' to Your City"

"Rollin"

"Wild West Show"

"Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace"

One hit wonder? In what world is John Rich a one hit wonder? He's one of the most accomplished country singers of the past 25 years, and yet, he's being attacked by John Rich for asking a question.

We're living in stupid times. The Big & Rich star didn't make some insane claim. He just asked a question based on a cropped photo. There was a simple explanation.

Crenshaw - who loves his tough guy persona - could have just explained the answer. Instead, he attacked John Rich. Does that seem like rational behavior to you?