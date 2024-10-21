Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Entertained From The Pit To The Podium At The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

There was no bye week for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

While the players had the week off, the DCC squad was hard at work. They were shifting gears and providing some extra entertainment for Formula 1 as it returned to Texas over the weekend.

The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin wasn't about to take place without the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders making an appearance and entertaining those in attendance.

Much like the week off was a needed one for fans, having the ability to show up, perform, and not worry about going home with another loss had to be an enjoyable experience for the squad.

There was no pretending as if the Cowboys, who are winless at home this season, had a shot during a 47-9 beat-down at the hands of the Detroit Lions. No fake smiles or cheers for a team who had already given up.

They were in for 36 hours of entertainment, as promised on the Circuit of Americas website. Entertainment that included nonstop racing and performances by Sting and Eminem.

The fun for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders isn't only on game day

As Dak Prescott spent his bye week turning the page on the loss to the Lions by popping the question to his baby momma, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were in uniform stopping by various garages.

As Tori, a four-year veteran of the squad, put it, they made the rounds at the event from the pits to the podium and everywhere in between.

Ther wasn't any showing up early and putting in a long day at AT&T Stadium for an over-hyped 3-3 football team to worry about. Not this weekend.

Other cheerleader squads might get stuck with only doing team events. Not the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Consider it a perk of being a member of one of the most recognized squads.

The fun doesn’t stop when the bye week arrives.