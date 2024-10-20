McLaren Triggers The Woke Mob By Welcoming Joe Rogan Inside Garage Ahead Of U.S. Grand Prix In Austin

As every Formula 1 race does, the United States Grand Prix drew out some of the most well-known celebrities in the world on Sunday afternoon. With the race taking place in Austin, Texas, it makes all the sense in the world that Joe Rogan made an appearance given that he calls ATX home. This didn't stop some racing fans, in particular McLaren supporters, from having a meltdown.

Rogan and his wife Jessica Ditzel were spotted making their way through the Paddock before being welcomed in the McLaren garage.

McLaren's official Instagram account shared a quick video of Rogan inside the team garage where he explained he was excited to be there coupled with a few more photos of him checking things out.

It was a completely harmless post from McLaren that showed some love to the most famous podcaster on the planet, but the easily offended jumped into the comment section to voice their displeasure.

"Let's see how much misinformation he can spread in 30 seconds," one user wrote.

"McLaren taking the championship for worst guests this season," another follower wrote.

Another fan triggered by Rogan inside a team garage wrote, "seriously, McLaren, you're making it very hard to continue rooting for this team."

McLaren, a team that has an American CEO in Zak Brown, upset some folks back in May when the team welcomed Donald Trump around the pit wall. The former President spoke with Brown as fans chanted "USA, USA, USA!"

McLaren's Lando Norris took home the win in Miami and will begin Sunday's race in Texas in pole position.