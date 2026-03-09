Dakota Johnson Is The Topless Face Of New Calvin Klein Campaign

Dakota Johnson is the new face of Calvin Klein's new Spring 2026 campaign, because it turns out the fashion brand does understand marketing after all.

They know, after a couple of bumps in the road on their part, that an actress who is dedicated to wearing see-through outfits on the red carpet, is going to deliver. It's not that difficult of a concept.

Johnson's not concerned with the outside noise. She doesn’t care if you don't like what she is or isn’t wearing. That's not why she does what she does. She doesn’t care.

She'll play pool topless in her underwear. She'll dance on a bed in a pair of jeans and not much else. She'll use apples as props. In other words, she'll sell the hell out of your brand's products.

Slapping your underwear on just anyone and expecting the campaign to deliver isn’t facing the real world on its terms. That just won't cut it, not in the Sydney Sweeney era.

Dakota Johnson Leaned Into the Proven Marketing Strategy

The marketing masterclass Sweeney's been putting on has reset the landscape. Credit to CK for recognizing it. Johnson already understood the game and that's why the magic here was so easy to create.

"Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on. When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual," she said of the new campaign, reports Extra TV.

"Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein's iconography, felt both singular and classic. I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing."

This is about celebrating being comfortable, obviously. It's about doing that freely and sexy on your own terms.

That's what Dakota Johnson is doing in this campaign. If you only see the topless, like an amateur, you're missing the whole picture.