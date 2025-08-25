D-O-Double G Is Anti-LGBT: Snoop Dogg Smacks Down Woke Disney

The man with an album called "Doggystyle" is drawing the line at gay animated parents.

With so much drama from the LGBT, it's kinda hard being Snoop D-O-Double G.

Yes, it would appear Calvin Broadus, the man they call Snoop Dogg, is becoming more based and red-pilled by the day.

After performing at President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this year, Snoop decided to tackle another issue that has plagued the cultural right for ages: woke Hollywood (more specifically Disney).

According to a Breitbart article, Snoop Dogg and his grandson were watching the Lightyear movie when a scene depicting two lesbian mothers caught both the rapper and his progeny off guard.

"Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!'" Snoop explained.

First of all, the vision of Snoop Dogg sitting in a movie theater to see an animated Pixar movie is incredibly funny, but beyond that, it is interesting to see a guy who has been fairly liberal with regard to a bevy of social issues all of a sudden come out in support of Hollywood turning down the woke.

I am sure there are plenty of parents far less rich and famous than Snoop Dogg that have had the same gripes while watching whatever slop du jour the entertainment industry is ladling down our gullets these days.

Snoop's umbrage with Lightyear is just a small part of a bigger battle that is currently being waged right now.

Hollywood studios continue to push these extreme minority agendas into movies that are supposed to be for the masses.

If you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community, that's totally fine. But to act like this is representative of our country or culture at large is a little disenguous.

According to a Gallup poll, less than 10% of U.S. citizens identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, yet so many of today's movies, tv shows, music videos, and more seem to feature these themes at an increasingly disproportionate rate.

It's safe to say many who have noticed the woke agenda far sooner than Snoop are glad he's finally coming around.

When a rapper who makes songs about smoking weed and banging chicks is starting to wake up to the nonsense, it's probably safe to say Hollywood has gone a little too far to the left.

I don't expect Snoop's next album to feature contributions from Steven Crowder or Ben Shapiro, but we as conservatives should take the culture wins when we can get them.