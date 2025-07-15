Customers & Employees Trade Punches Outside A McDonald's Drive-Thru: WATCH

A McDonald's location across the pond with reportedly less than favorable reviews served as host to an unsanctioned brawl between customers and employees.

The fast-food restaurant blames the "anti-social behavior" of its customers for causing the fight, which was caught on camera and featured an exchange of punches and hair pulling between roughly a dozen or so men and women.

Police were called to the scene outside the McDonald's drive-thru in Page Moss, Liverpool, where the Daily Mail reports that a shirtless customer was arrested.

The video shows him in the middle of the action, appearing to be going toe-to-toe with one of the employees before several other employees arrive to offer some back up.

A female customer also appears to be mixing it up with employees as the shirtless man is eventually tossed to the ground. It looks like there are several slaps exchanged in the middle of the chaos.

As mentioned, McDonald's blamed the fight on the anti-social behavior of their customers. I guess the customers aren’t always right at this particular location.

A location the Daily Mail reports has a one-star rating on Tripadvisor and a slightly better three-star rating on Google Reviews that includes an allegation that the location is "the most terrible McDonald's in Liverpool."

Was it cold fries? Did a request for a plain cheeseburger go ignored? Was the ice cream machine broken? I wouldn’t say any of those were reasons to take off your shirt and start swinging at employees, but it would certainly put the situation in perspective.

"We are aware of the incident involving anti-social behavior from a group of customers that has been circulating on social media," a McDonald's spokesman said of the incident.

"The group were asked to leave the restaurant due to unacceptable behavior. The police were called, and we are supporting them with their inquiries."

"We are also working with our restaurant team to remind them of the appropriate de-escalation processes we have in place," the statement continued.

"At McDonald’s, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social behavior, and it is completely unacceptable to see anyone behaving in this way."

There you have it, terrible reviews aside, employees will be reminded of the appropriate de-escalation process. One would assume the process doesn’t include exchanging punches outside the drive-thru with customers.

At the end of the day, however, it's going to be up to customers if they want to throw hands with the employees or not.