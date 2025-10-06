Cubs Fan Cuffed After Causing Chaos At Miller Park During Game 1 Of NLDS

Chicago Cubs fans got off to a fast start in the content column in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reports out of Miller Park on Saturday showed a Cubs fan being handcuffed and led out of the ballpark by uniformed police after a chaotic scene broke out in 100 level that had stadium security going toe-to-toe with some possibly drunken ogre.

"Hey all, I was sitting right next to these guys and all their friends. From first pitch they were just hammered and giving everyone around them a hard time," a Reddit user, who posted video from the scene, wrote over the weekend.

"At one point a fan sitting directly in front of them got up and yelled at them to stop whatever they were doing and both Cubs and Brewers fans had to tell them to sit down on multiple occasions," he continued.

Meanwhile, on the field, it was the Brewers kicking the Cubs ass, 9-3, with six runs in the first, followed by three in the second and that was plenty to give the No. 1 seed its first win in the best-of-five series.

Game 2 is tonight at 9:08 EST.

If there's one good thing to come out of this chaos, it's that the Milwaukee stadium security doesn't look like it was playing around in this case. It went in and handled business before the uniformed police even arrived.

Look who tangled with the Cubs fan in that first video: Three red shirts and two blue shirts. It appears the blue shirts might be the more serious of the tactical response teams at Miller Park.

As we've seen with stadium chaos over the years, security response times haven't been the greatest. Just last week, a Packers fan teamed up with a Cowboys fan to destroy Cowboys fans in an ADA seating section and it took security over one minute to respond.

Milwaukee seems to have its act together. We'll see if they have to go into battle again tonight when Cubs fans roll in.