Packers, Cowboys Fans Team Up In Wild Stadium Brawl Featuring Quick Choke-Out

Cowboys & Packers fans team up for one of the stranger fights you're ever going to see

Fists were flying Sunday night at Jerry's World.

While the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys were battling to a tie on the field, a Packers fan teamed up with a Cowboys fan to take out TWO Cowboys fan in an NFL fan fight scenario you don't see very often.

While there's a debate over who was bleeding out during the fight, what's clear is that at least one Cowboys fan took a nap after a Michael Irvin-jersey wearing fan applied a chokehold and put the guy to sleep.

This might be one of the fastest choke-outs in NFL fan fight history.

WATCH:

One thing to notice about this video is how Cowboys fans don't start calling on the Jordan Love fan to be kicked out. The guy just pummeled a Cowboys fan and yet cops aren't there yanking him out.

Also notice how the fight video action goes for about 30 seconds. AT&T security, legit security, isn't anywhere to be found. The full video goes one minute and still nothing.

The lesson: If you get into a fight at Jerry's World, you better be ready to brawl for at least one minute straight because this is Texas and you're on your own.

Everything is bigger in Texas, including real security response times.

And here is some poor lady having to mop up the blood (it's at the end):

Bonus coverage from Sunday night's kiss your sister tie: