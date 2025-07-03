Legendary Military Movie Might Be Getting A Sequel, But Is It A Smart Idea?

A "Crimson Tide" sequel might be in the works.

The legendary film with Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington came out in 1995, and tells the story of a dispute over a nuclear launch order on a submarine.

It's easily one of the coolest military movies ever made. It's also among the best work of Washington and Hackman.

Will a "Crimson Tide" sequel happen?

It now sounds like the door is wide open for a sequel, according to some recent comments from a Hollywood power player.

"We have a really good director-writer talking to the Navy right now about what’s going on under the water. We have Denzel [Washington]. If we give him a good script, I think he’d do it," producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Rich Eisen when discussing a potential sequel, according to Deadline.

Disney had no further comment for Variety following Bruckheimer's comments floating a sequel.

While part of me would love a "Crimson Tide" sequel (it's one of my favorite movies), another part of me thinks this is completely and totally unnecessary.

Hollywood needs to stop with the constant remakes and unoriginal ideas. The original movie is perfect. There's no fat on the bone with it. Why touch it?

Furthermore, Gene Hackman is no longer with us after dying back in February. It just doesn't feel right to make a sequel to one of his most popular films now that he's gone.

Seriously, who is asking for this? Why is it even being considered?

Having said all that, "Crimson Tide" remains incredible, and I can't recommend it enough. Let's just let it be with its spot in cinema history. No need to circle back. What do you think? Would you like to see a sequel? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.