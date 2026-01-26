Credit To Ali Larter For Being A Professional & Powering Through Those 'Landman' Bikini Scenes

Ali Larter may look comfortable in bikini scenes, but that doesn’t mean she enjoys filming them.

Believe it or not, Ali Larter isn’t jumping up and down with excitement for her Landman bikini scenes. What she is doing is powering through them like a true professional.

Credit to her for not only doing that, but pulling it off without the slightest hint that the bikini scenes are at the bottom of the list, as her least favorite, when it comes to shooting scenes.

Larter has a story to tell. She's an actress who happens to look incredible in a bikini, not the other way around. That's how she pulls it off so flawlessly.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The 49-year-old made the bikini scene revelation during an interview with People, which dropped Monday morning. Talking about bikini scenes isn't a bad way to start a Monday morning if you ask me.

"I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' Nobody wants to do it," Larter told the outlet.

"Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."

Ali Larter Says Bikini Scenes Are the Hardest Part of Playing Angela Norris, But the Character Helps Her Get Through Them

Larter's character, Angela Norris, requires her to fight off her own insecurities and anxiety to tap into who Angela is. There's a lot going on, it's not as straightforward as grabbing a bikini and filming a scene.

"In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she said.

"When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

If you're not out of your seat applauding right now, you should be. Ali Larter just gave you a glimpse at her creative process for one of the most important characters on one of the biggest shows out.

You don’t always get this kind of peak behind the curtain. She channels her character to get rid of her own insecurities in order to serve up the best version of that character. This is art.

Bikini scenes are Larter's least favorite to shoot, although they're among the favorites of fans of the show, I can assure you. What are her favorite scenes? Well, the interview with People covers that too.

I'd argue her favorites are also among the fan favorites as well. She said, "My favorite is when I get to have a real, honest quiet exchange between Tommy and Angela. I just love that. And I love the old folks!"