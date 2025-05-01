Crazy Neil Young Is At It Again - New Song Calls Elon Fascist And More

Neil Young appeared anything but young as the aging folk rocker desperately tries to cling to any sort of relevancy with the Far Left in his new song.

"If you're a fascist, get a Tesla! It's electric, it doesn't matter. If you're a Democrat, taste your freedom. Get whatever you want, taste your freedom," the 79-year-old, bitter old man sang earlier this week during a concert in Los Angeles.

NEIL VS ELON

The lyrical brilliance didn't stop there, however, as Young continued to unite the crowd (probably in agreeing that he should hang it up). with more cringe lyrics.

"Come on Ford, come on GM, come on Chrysler, let's roll again," he continued. "Build something special that people need / Build us a safe way for us to meet / Build something that won't kill our kids / Runs real clean."

Yikes.

ANYONE WHO DISAGREES IS APPARENTLY A FASCIST

To think that a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer like Young (two times actually!) has fallen so much that he's now pleading with automobile manufacturers to give us vehicles that "run real clean," shows that he's clearly lost it.

"Who knew the Hippies would grow up to be so hateful, resentful and intolerant? Fun fact: their kids are worse!" one person wrote.

Also, to call anyone who is driving a Tesla a fascist is wild as all hell too. Last time I checked, a Tesla is an ELECTRIC VEHICLE that doesn't rely on oil or gas. Isn't that precisely what Neil is singing about here and telling people to do? Well, which one is it, Neil?

THESE PEOPLE CONTINUE TO EMBARRASS THEMSELVES

The truth is that the party of "peace and love" has turned into nothing but "you're either with me 100 percent or you're against me," for many of its members. It's that same arrogance and divisiveness that some could argue is why Joe Biden lost the Presidential race in the first place last year.

The disconnect is absolutely stunning.

But, hey, at least we get plenty of great memes and tweets across social media thanks to unhinged content from people like Neil Young, who just the other week said he's worried about playing overseas concerts because Trump might not let him in.

Now if only our ears could do the same thing and block Neil Young's new song from ever being heard again.