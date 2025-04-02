Nutjob Neil Young Fears Donald Trump Will Jail Him At The U.S. Border

While snowflakes like Ellen and Rosie O'Donnell have fled the United States to greener pastures, woke Neil Young wants back in, but not before he goes on a woke rant about how President Trump may put him in jail for trying to rock in the free world.

Remember when Neil Young wanted Joe Rogan canceled for his takes on COVID? We do. He's crazy and it's not getting any better.

Now dual-citizen (U.S. and Canada) Neil wants the crazy Libs to believe that Trump will have the geriatric sent off to a deportation center this summer when he tries to reenter the United States.

"When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket," Young, 79, wrote on his website Tuesday.

"If you are Canadian. If you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We’ll all find that out together."

Unlike Ellen and Rosie, who are in exile, Young wants back in because there's money to be made this summer with tour stops from Michigan to Mountain View, California.

"By these latest actions of our US government, it seems that those who speak out freely with their own opinions are now vulnerable to a non-existent Trump law. Then it seems to me that if you voted for Kamala Harris over Trump, that makes it possible for you to go to jail or be detained, punished in some way for not showing allegiance to what? How spineless is that?"

"Trump is not able to stand up to anyone who does not agree with his ideas? Remember, all months have 30 days.

"One country, indivisible, with Liberty and Freedom for all. Remember that? I do."

Neil Young clearly reads too much Facebook & his wife Daryl Hannah isn't helping matters either

With his 80th birthday just around the corner — November — this is no way for Young to be spending his final years rockin' in the free world. He has people in his head driving delusional thoughts about being sent off to sleep with aluminum blankets, for God's sake.

That's on his wife, Daryl Hannah.

She's just as kooky as her husband.

Instead of these two living it up, free as could be eating pot gummiest and watching waves crash against a tropical shore, or whatever old, rich people do these days, they're hyper-focused on politics and Trump jailing Neil.

Plot twist, Neil, there are all sorts of political enemies of Trump who are moving freely in the United States.

Hill-dawg Clinton goes around yelling about Trump all the time. She's not in jail, Neil. Surely she's been to Ukraine since Trump retook the White House. They didn't throw her into Guantanimo Bay for being a political enemy.

Meanwhile, Neil thinks Trump is worried about some geriatric pissing and moaning around Europe about how bad things are in the United States.

Neil, that's giving yourself too much credit.

As for Young's wife, Daryl Hannah, she's clearly feeding nonsense into her husband's brain to maintain her spot within the Lib community. Her Instagram account is filled with all sorts of dark, political, end of times posts that very depressed Libs feed off of.

This is the woman who won't tell her husband to get busy living. Shame on her.