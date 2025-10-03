Cracker Barrel Dumps Ironically Named Consulting Firm Over Rebrand Backlash

Has any company taken more Ls in the past couple of months than Cracker Barrel?

The famous restaurant and old-country store decided back in August to change its logo, eliminating both the Barrel and the Cracker from its famous signage.

After receiving incredible amounts of backlash, Cracker Barrel decided to go back to its original visage, but the damage had already been done, and everyone's favorite antique store masquerading as a breakfast spot was bullied relentlessly online.

Since then, the company said "enough is enough," and decided it was going to part ways with its consulting firm.

And you will never guess the name of the very consulting firm who thought a rebrand was a good idea.

I couldn't make this stuff up if I tried, folks; sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

A consulting firm named "Prophet" couldn't foresee changing the logo of one of America's favorite highway road trip pit stops was an awful idea?

I think Prophet might need a bit of a rebranding themselves, because they don't deserve a name like that, making myopic decisions like the one they made for Cracker Barrel.

I can't even imagine how that meeting went.

"Hey guys! We know things have been working pretty well around here, but bland, soulless logos are all the rage now!"

Consulting firms are an absolute racket, anyway.

You don't need market research and anonymous polling to tell you that changing your logo is completely unnecessary and completely misses the point.

People aren't choosing to eat at Cracker Barrel because of their logo, but these C-suite types are so out of touch with the ordinary folk they wouldn't know that anyway.

The comments on X were going to town on Cracker Barrel's poor decision-making, and in my opinion, they didn't go hard enough.

I'm glad Cracker Barrel realized the error of their ways, though.

With restaurants and retail stores becoming more and more bland and uninspiring by the day, at least these guys had the wherewithal to stick with tradition.

Now, if we could just get McDonald's to go back to the way it looked in the '90s, all would be right with the world, but that might be asking too much.