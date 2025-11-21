Cracker Barrel CEO Nearly Cries Over Rebrand Firestorm In Pathetic New Interview

Julie Masino has dumped the Rachel Maddow glasses after being routinely roasted over her 'Good Morning America' look

The revival is officially on at Cracker Barrel.

Months after being roasted over her woke Rachel Maddow glasses, deleting the beloved Uncle Herschel from branding and turning the interior of Cracker Barrel's into farmhouse chic to win over Millennial country girls, the company decided it was time to sit down and do an interview.

Enter Christian conservative commentator Glenn Beck.

Let's face it, you can't have a revival amongst Christians in the south who were hurt by Cracker Barrel's decisions if you don't go straight to those customers with your message. Beck got the call out of the bullpen.

This is like Bud Light trying to come out of the trans debacle by throwing money at Peyton Manning, Post Malone and Shane Gillis to win back frat guys and country bars.

RELATED: Cracker Barrel's New Logo Replaces The Rocking Chair With Virtue-Signaling

"We messed up. The intent wasn't ideological. I was not to put the old version of Cracker Barrel in a box. The logo was one piece of a system. The old timer was never going anywhere," Masino told Beck.

"What we didn't see in the data was how people see themselves in the logo, so when the old timer and barrel were gone, it was like we'd taken them out of it and we weren't valuing what they value. We've heard that loud and clear.

"I'm sorry. I really regret that."

Masino says the company was trying to modernize the logo for phones and this whole thing blew up.

Now, we can argue that theory until the cows come home, but those of us with half a brain clearly understand the game Cracker Barrel was playing in August.

Do you remember the pathetic hoedown the company threw in Manhattan for a bunch of TikTok influencers who celebrated the company's rebirth?

I do. It was disgusting. The company brought together a bunch of woke influencers to say nice things about the company to their Gen Z audiences. Cracker Barrel's plan was crystal clear from that party: We have to get younger.

The brand-new logo was everywhere at that event, including the cornhole boards.

How hasn't Julie Masino been fired from Cracker Barrel? It's one of the great mysteries on Wall Street right now

How are things at the company outside of a feel-good interview with Beck? The company's DEI consultant resigned on Thursday. Other than that news, shareholders also voted to keep Masino on as CEO.

Look, we're just delaying the inevitable at this point. Julie and her team green lit a project that has further tanked this company from where it was at in 2024. Someone has to pay the price eventually and the smart money is on the CEO taking a leave of absence that ends up being a buyout.

There's no other way out of this. Masino is damaged goods. Cracker Barrel might as well be a 2013 Hyundai going to the scrapyard at this point.

Fighting back tears at the end of the interview after Beck praised her for becoming human instead of a robot, Masino explained the hurt she's going through.

"I want people to love this place," she said as her voice cracked.

Good luck.