Cowgirl Of The Year Nominee Xandra Pohl Is Not Interested At All In Being On Your ‘Roster’

Do not think for a second that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and noted "Cowgirl of the Year" nominee Xandra Pohl won't ghost your ass. She has absolutely no problem doing so.

You might have gotten away with not texting her back or attempting to add her to your roster when she was simply a "crazy blonde dj." Not anymore. She's torching runways now.

Xandra's not afraid to pull the plug. Not even after going through the entire hook-up prep. If you step up to the plate and miss your ass is going back to the bench, it's as simple as that.

This isn’t playtime. Xandra doesn’t want to waste her time with anyone's sloppy seconds. If you're trying to juggle several women at once, don't bother trying to make her one of them.

"If I know you're talking to other girls and pursuing other girls, actively, while we're talking - bye!," she said in a video she posted on TikTok. "If a man seriously thinks I'm going to be a part of his stupid little f*cking roster… I will f*cking ghost you so quick."

Save the roster stuff for someone else. She's not sitting behind anyone on a depth chart, are you nuts? She's a starter.

Xandra Pohl didn’t put in the reps to bounce down the runway to sit on the bench. No chance. If you're not able to pick up on the fact that she's an everyday player, lose her number.

"I will never have somebody's sloppy seconds. Never," she added. "No, no, no. You either want me or you want nothing, so figure it out."

Is that too much to ask? Are we circling the drain so hard as a society that we're going to let our swimsuit models turn into lonely cat ladies?

This can’t happen. We can’t stand for this.

There has to be someone out there. Someone normal who isn't building a roster of women, but who is looking for a hot swimsuit model to date.

If Xandra Pohl can't find love, how are any of us supposed to survive?