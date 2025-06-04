Xandra Pohl Throws Her Hat Into The Ring For Cowgirl Of The Year Honors, Game-Winning Snag & A New Wild Man

No Mow May Asshole Tyler is back, he won't answer my question & Ashley is so fed up with No Mow May Asshole Tyler that she emailed to support my cause

Refresher: I wrote the post on No Mow May & the psychopaths who really think they're saving the bee population by letting their grass grow three-feet high in Summit, New Jersey, specifically.

It didn't take long before No Mow May Assholes like Tyler came along to say I'm a "sick deranged boomer to beleive (SIC)," that growing grass three feet high makes houses look like Venezuelan crack houses.

I calmly responded to Tyler.

"Where am I wrong? If your neighbors let their grass grow three-feet high, you'd be fine with that?" I asked.

— Tyler writes back:

Life is about perspective and I am indifferent to plants doing what they are supposed to and like when "weeds" grow. In no way does the existence of plant life equate to Venezuelan fentanyl dealers.

At the end of the day we’re all entitled to mow our lawns and post our opinions online so f--k it I wish you the best

Kinsey:

Tyler didn't answer the question because then he'd have to admit how stupid this nonsense is. Tyler doesn't want to pull up to his house or condo and some degenerate is next door with grass a mile high looking like someone is dead inside and rotting.

Tyler is a weak, pathetic deflector. They're the worst of the worst from the No Mow May movement.

I didn't say the existence of plant life equates to Venezuelan fentanyl dealers. I said people who let their yards grow uncontrollably under the premise that they're saving the bees is one of the most ridiculous virtue-signaling bullshit things going on in society and it turns neighborhoods into looking like Venezuelan (or enter your favorite third-world country here) fentanyl houses.

— Ashley has my back:

I've never done anything like this, but I had to chip in after reading your courageous column (my favorite of my daytime reads, even though all the sports stuff is OMH).

In response to Tyler, who is probably a Millennial and seems to have some deep anger issues unrelated to grass.

Generation X makes no apologies!

1. My four boys were trained and took turns, in descending age, mowing our lawn on THURSDAYS until they all grew up and moved on. At which point, my neighbor drove by while I was laying creative curvy stripes and asked what the heck I was doing - "I ran out of Boys"

2. Said boys were taught vehemently that we were not, nor will ever be the kind of people who have chain-link fence, overgrown lawns, cars parked on the lawn, cars that cost more than our property, or (gasp) an actual indoor sofa outside on the porch.

3. Tyler, I'm impressed (not) that you can spell F--k, but please learn how to spell Believe- we learned that type of grammar in 3rd grade...

Kinsey:

Thank you, Ashley. I am requesting that you stay in touch on subjects because you seem level-headed, unlike this ridiculous loose cannon deflector Tyler.

By the way, I don't know Ashley. She just slid into my work email and fired away.

This should also serve as a reminder to those of you lurking that I will take great care with your identity and your emails. I know you have lives and careers you don't want to put at risk to lay it all on the line for Screencaps.

I have your back.

What caused parenting to change?

Just imagine if Tyler is parenting right now.

Toddler Axel: "Daddy, I want to roll around in the grass & play!"

Tyler: "Sorry, son, I have to collect my virtue-signaling points by letting the grass grow three-feet high so I can brag about it at the microbrewery with all of my virtue-signaling friends who love to brag among each other about how we're saving the planet."

You know he had a different childhood than Gen Xers like Ashley and I.

Are kids roaming freely in your neighborhoods? Or are you living amongst a bunch of Tylers?

Raise hell, praise Dale

— Jacob B. snuck in this email while I was about to finish up this edition:

Spotted this bad boy in my uncle's garage

Kinsey:

Absolutely beautiful. Inspirational. The heartbeat of America.

I remember spending $18 for a cocktail in the Empire State Building rooftop bar in the early 2000s & thinking I'd just made a horrible financial decision

I'm not even sure if that bar is still open in the Empire State Building, but it was a great way to get the view of the city and a drink for one price back in like 2001 or 2002 instead of doing an observation deck with no drinks.

The Summer of Rec Ball® update

Game 6: 13-8 LOSS

Record: 4-2

The bad: Pitching, again. I now have a firm idea of how our pitching staff needs to be constructed. Zap just can't get an out to save his life right now & emotionally, he's not handling the mental part of the game. He's had back-to-back very rough starts, which tells me starting is not for him. After Zap, I turned to 11-year-old Travel Ball Kid, who makes sure to tell me he's played travel ball, and he struggled to get the ball over the plate. From here on out, I'm going to lean on my 12-year-olds, try Zap, 11, in the middle of the game when he's built confidence & keep him on a short leash because he gets so down on himself when things don't go his way.

The good: My 12-year-old Rod Beck came in and calmed us down with two strong innings. We scored seven in the bottom of the 4th and put together the makings of a comeback in the bottom of the 5th, but we just don't have enough hitting with two of our 12 yr olds out for camp/vacation.

Daddy Ball Report: Screencaps Jr. had a hit to right, 2 RBI and two walks. On defense, it was a pretty quiet night. There were a couple of things to clean up, but we're moving on.

Notes:

Due to vacations/camp for two of my catchers, and my other catcher, Rod Beck, going down with a thumb injury, my 4th string catcher has caught 15 straight innings. I don't have any other catchers.

And because I don't have any other catchers, my 4th string catcher can't pitch.

It's a battle for survival right now. Such is life in Summer Rec Ball.

Counterpoint to radio pet peeve that some readers have

— Beer Guy Neil says:

When the host interrupts his apology to call the game. Uno reverse

Kinsey:

I was happy to hear that Thom got a key job at WLW after the retirement of Mike McConnell. Thom is forever a Cincinnati guy. He's a voice that needed to be back on the Queen City airwaves.

And, as a bonus, even the gays are back on the Thom bandwagon. He got their seal of approval back in February.

81 years ago last night

— Texas A&M fan Mike shares this history:

Here are a couple of pictures from the baseball game program my Dad was in attendance in 1944. Games at Wembley Stadium in London on June 3, 1944.

This was just three days prior to the invasion or D-Day. My Dad was not part of D-Day and thus was able to attend. This is awesome history.

Kinsey:

Here's more information on the games that were played that night. Similar programs are listed for $300 on eBay.

Well then!

— Caleb in PA, who once scared me with his LinkedIn profile, shares this gem:

A belated congrats to you and SeanJo on 1,000 consecutive columns. Here’s to the next 1,000! Also, loving the newsletter.

Saw this license plate on the way to work. Guess this guy doesn’t have trouble finding his car in a parking lot.

Kinsey:

Does this even work these days? It feels like this was something that worked in like 1979, from what I hear via historians.

And that is it for this random Wednesday in June with the sun out and heating up. It's officially a pool day around here for the Kinsey boys even though Screencaps Jr. has a game at 8 p.m. tonight. Yep, I won't be getting home until about 10:30.

He can nap after the swim.

For the rest of us, let's get after it. Have a great day and go win the day.

