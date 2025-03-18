Kurt Cobain's window Courtney Love is fleeing America in protest of Donald Trump.

Love says she is getting her British citizenship to live in the United Kingdom on a permanent basis. "It's so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen - I'm applying, man! Can't get rid of me!" she told The Daily Mail.

According to the report, Love went on to criticize Trump and his allies, calling America "frightening now."

"In terms of Trump, and particularly this group... it's like emperor-core - like, [they're] wearing million-dollar watches," she added. "Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It's frightening now. It's like cyanide now."

Oh, like arresting Western citizens for posting memes online? No, that's the UK, where the government literally jails its people in locations like Scotland for sharing the wrong political bent on the internet.

Anyway, Love is moving there to get away from the "emperor-core" that is the Trump administration.

Love follows former comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who recently moved to Ireland and vowed to stay out of America until "all citizens have equal rights." What citizens don't have equal rights here? Unfortunately, O’Donnell never specified.

Back in America, Sunny Hostin would like to join them. Unfortunately, she can't. Last week, the lead mean girl of The View whined that she wants to leave America but is "stuck" in Trump's "racist" nation.

"We’re pretty racist," Hostin said of the state of America. "It’s a pretty young democracy that doesn’t seem to be working right now, and so I do think it doesn’t seem to be working for everyone, and I think that’s Rosie O’Donnell’s prerogative, and that’s her point. It doesn’t work for her family and she is one of the few people that can pick her life up and move it somewhere. Most of us are stuck here."

Oh.

Hostin didn't say to which country she'd like to move. Granted, we could see a fit in Germany – another Western nation jailing its citizens for posting the wrong message on the internet.

If you hadn't noticed, American elites are drawn to European states that punish you for your speech and have no interest in preserving their own culture.