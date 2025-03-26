Couple Spotted Having Sex At Popular Swimming Spot Ask For Payment Stating They Don't ‘Perform For Free'

Let's head Down Under where a couple was spotted at a popular swimming spot on Australia’s Gold Coast having sex.

The incident, which occurred in the middle of the day at the Ian Dipple Lagoon, was visible to many others, including those with children.

That didn’t stop the couple from getting it on in the water, and it didn’t stop the man involved from demanding money for his show.

"We were in disbelief," a witness wrote on Facebook about the incident, reports the NY Post. "The couple was engaging in these sexual acts fully knowing there were onlookers, many of whom were families with young children."

That was only the beginning of things. After the incident, the man involved got out of the water and started asking for witnesses to hand over their phones or payment.

"He demanded we instantly hand him our phones or give payment for having watched his so-called performance," the witness claimed. "He continued to state he doesn’t perform for free and people pay him for what we just witnessed."

Witnesses weren’t about to pay the man for the unsolicited sex show

This guy. The sex in public isn’t great, but then to ask for money, as if the people showing up to swim were hoping they could catch him in action, takes the entire situation to a whole new level of insane.

He, of course, wasn’t paid for his unsolicited show. Rather than hand over their phones or any money, they told him that they would be turning the footage over to the police.

They then made their way to a nearby hotel to hide out for safety purposes.

As you might imagine, public sex on Australia's Gold Coast is illegal. Getting caught in the act could result in fines or jail time.

The witness of the couple getting it on in the water posted about the incident on social media to warn others. They "got the impression [the man] is a regular."

Wait, that does change things slightly. If there were prior reports involving this guy and people were still showing up, then he might have a case that they owe him some money for the show.