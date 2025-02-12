Influencer Out On The Water Appears To Spot Couple Having Sex On Jet Ski

It's Valentine’s Day week and love is in the air. It's even in the air out over the open water. An influencer taking a jet ski for a spin had a firsthand encounter with that fact a few days ago.

Willinha Ciriaco, who has more than 220,000 followers on TikTok, had his camera rolling as he enjoyed a jet ski ride in the waters of São Vicente on the coast of São Paulo in Brazil.

As he navigated the open waters and took in the view, he noticed fellow jet skiers off in the distance. Seeing that the jet ski wasn’t moving, he zoomed in for a closer look.

That's when he realized that the reason the jet ski was "parked" was that the two individuals riding it were having sex on it. They appear to have let the wind blow all their cares away.

There were others around, but at that moment it was just the two of them. Rather than interrupt the lovebirds as they were enjoying a jet ski ride of a different kind, Ciriaco's blurry and bouncing video quickly cuts back to more of his solo, and much less exciting, jet ski ride.

A romantic jet ski ride sets the tone for the entire week of Valentine’s Day

Although at some point the influencer did manage to grab some clearer footage of the two enjoying a romantic ride on the open water.

The version that Ciriaco posted on TikTok has three million views at the time that this post is being written. Not bad for a video that stars a couple of strangers.

It just goes to show that you never know when or where romance will strike. He probably thought there was a chance he might capture some wildlife while out on the water.

He had no idea the wild scene that his jet ski ride had in store for him. In other words, happy Valentine’s Day people.