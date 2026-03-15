Couple Has Reached The Point In Their Relationship Where It's Time For Him To Find A Friend With Benefits

Every relationship has things to overcome, tests to pass, and moments of reflection where the future of the partnership is sometimes called into question. They can be make-or-break moments.

This couple has reached that point in their relationship, a make-or-break moment, where it's time for the boyfriend to find himself a friend with benefits, so his girlfriend can continue to play around.

It's that, or it could be time to part ways for these two. She's tired of her boyfriend bringing her down with his complaints about how she chooses to live her life. He's not sure how to proceed.

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"My girlfriend says I should find myself a ‘friend with benefits.’ She doesn’t care who I sleep with as long as I stop complaining about her lifestyle choices," he wrote to the Daily Star.

"She’s currently sleeping with a woman she used to work with - and simply expects me to accept it. Several nights a week she leaves me on my own overnight."

He complains, and she tells him to go find himself a "sexy friend." Problem solved, right? One could come to that conclusion, but it's not solved for this guy. He doesn’t want a sexy friend.

Friends Say Move On, But It's Not That Easy

What he wants is for his girlfriend to stop being unreasonable and selfish. She doesn’t seem to care about his feelings on the matter and, to make the situation tougher for him, she is constantly posting stuff about their great sex life online.

"I’m in no doubt that she’s having brilliant sex and great fun, but where does that leave me? I’m sick of being a spare part," he added.

His friends think he should move on, but he says it's not that simple. The two of them are tied together through their work, family, and apartment.

He explained, "I’d love to wave a magic wand and change everything about my life, but it’s not that simple."

If his girlfriend finds out about this, she should break up with him.

He spent the entire time pointing the finger at her for his problems. There's a lot of me, me, me in there and the "if I only had a magic wand" sob story is the most absurd part of the entire thing.

His girlfriend is giving him the magic wand, and he's too selfish to even realize it. Some people can’t get out of their own way, and it ends up costing them when it comes to love.