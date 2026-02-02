Couple Arrested After Their Foreplay Allegedly Involved Armed Robbery Of A New Mexico Adult Store

A visit to an adult store in New Mexico ends with a trip to jail after a police chase.

How far are you willing to go to spice things up? Are you willing to venture out to the nearby adult store to pick up a few items? Now how about picking up those items without paying for them and what if a firearm was involved?

Is that too far? For a couple who ended up getting arrested last week, this was evidently a bizarre form of foreplay.

The two allegedly stole "sexually oriented merchandise" from Love ETC, threatened employees, and injured a man before fleeing, reports KOAT.

Did I mention there was a gun allegedly used during the romantic evening out at the adult store? Because there was a gun allegedly used.

The Santa Fe Police Department were called to the adult store on Wednesday, January 28 and told that Du Huyah, 49, and Heather Martinez, 45, stole merchandise from the store.

This Adult Store Visit Escalated Well Beyond the Point of No Return

When confronted by an employee, Huyah allegedly hit the employee in the back with his fists several times before pointing a gun at him. Someone else tried to get involved and started fighting with Huyah too.

He was eventually able to get into a vehicle driven by Martinez, who, according to the SFPD, backed into the person who tried to help the employee and knocked them to the ground. The two then fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and, after a chase, they were able to stop it using a PIT maneuver. Huyan and Martinez were then arrested and booked into the Sante Fe County Adult Detention Center.

All that excitement and all they had to show for it at the end of the night were charges of battery, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, larceny and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Huyan.

Martinez was charged with aggravated battery and larceny.

While she was driving, when they left the adult store, the two evidently switched prior to the police chase because Huyan was behind the wheel when they were stopped.

That isn’t my idea of an enjoyable Wednesday evening, but perhaps I've been married for too long. To each their own, I suppose.